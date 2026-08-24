Back-to-school season in the Garden State is officially draining bank accounts faster than ever.

Between skyrocketing property taxes, punishing grocery bills, and the endless race to grab every specific item on a teacher’s supply list, dropping kids off at school in South Jersey has turned into an extreme financial sport.

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With classes kicking off right after Labor Day, those late-August paychecks are evaporating the second they land in our accounts. While the register receipts are brutal, the psychological toll local parents are carrying behind closed doors is even heavier.

Fresh data from a badcredit.org study uncovers the hidden, exhausting lengths New Jersey families are going to right now just to keep up.

READ MORE: All Vineland Students Receiving Free Breakfast AND Lunch This School Year

The Silent Struggle: Hiding the Panic from Kids

Let’s be real, we’ve all mastered the Oscar-worthy performance of smiling while handing over a debit card at Target.

Data shows that a staggering 71% of parents actively try to hide their financial stress from their children.

We want our kids walking into homeroom feeling fresh and confident, entirely shielded from the weight of household budgets, but back-to-school shopping is no joke on the pocketbook.

The Extreme Sacrifices Behind the First-Day Look

To pull off that picture-perfect first-day-of-school vibe, nearly half of local parents (49%) have delayed paying utility bills or skipped essentials like groceries and medical care.

Over half (54%) are grinding harder with overtime or side hustles, while 35% are leaning heavily on credit cards they can’t pay off right away.

Inflation is relentless, but so is the resilience of NJ parents. If you're feeling the pinch this season, take a deep breath, because you are definitely not alone in the checkout line.