Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end.

Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.

Have you been to the beach enough this summer?

There's nothing better than a beach day in the Garden State. With so many to choose from and each one having something different to offer, you're sure to have a good time no matter on which beach you choose to spend your day.

Still, wouldn't it be nice to not have to purchase so many beach tags? It's actually common for New Jersey families to acquire multiple beach tags for various beaches within an acceptable driving distance. While most beaches in the Garden State do require tags, there are a few beaches that remain free to enjoy.

One beach in particular is perfect for the families who aren't interested in the commercialized feel that comes with more than a few of New Jersey's beach towns. If you're looking for more a natural feel, you have to check out Corson's Inlet State Park. It's right at the end of of Ocean City, right before Strathmere.

Corson's Inlet is great for fishing and for relaxing on the sand without having so many people around. Truthfully, it's got an epic Outer Banks vibe, but it's right here in the Garden State. The best part? It's free, so no beach tags required!

For rules and regulations to follow when visiting Corson's Inlet, click HERE.

Source: NJ.gov

