New Jersey’s Oldest Restaurant is Closing in on 300 Years Old!

New Jersey's oldest continuously running restaurant has been in business since 1742! Future President Joe Biden actually washed dishes during the restaurant's first year in business! (That's a joke, of course.)

The Black Horse Tavern and Pub is located in Mendham and is open for 7 days. The Pub is open daily to the public, but according to their website, the Tavern is only open for private events.

Their menu features "American classics that have been tastefully updated to post-Revolutionary war standards."

The Black Horse isn't alone in being in business in New Jersey since the 1700s. While they say they're the oldest running restaurant, New Jersey Digest lists these other very old New Jersey restaurants that have early roots - some even older than the Black Tavern:

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and Tavern in Ho-Ho-Kus - since 1796.

Moore's Tavern in Freehold - since before 1787.

The Sergeantsville Inn in Sergeantsville - since the early 1700's.

Yankee Doodle Tap Room in Princeton - since 1756.

The Cranbury Inn in Cranbury - established in 1750.

The Clinton House in Clinton - began in 1743.

Barnsboro Inn in Sewell - since 1720.

Ye Olde Centerton Inn in Pittsgrove - since 1706.

The Farmhouse at the Great Colonial Hampton in Hampton - since 1685.

So, that's the story of New Jersey's oldest restaurants. A lot of history has happened at these places. Just imagine how many birthdays, anniversaries, and other events have been celebrated at these places!

SOURCES: The Black Tavern and Pub and New Jersey Digest.

