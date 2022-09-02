The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed

It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness.

Photo by Ethan Dow on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Dow on Unsplash loading...

Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.

Let's take a look at some of the strangest animals in other states before we reveal our own, and you'll begin to see exactly what we mean.

Photo by Geran de Klerk on Unsplash Photo by Geran de Klerk on Unsplash loading...

North Carolina has the Glass Lizard. It looks like a snake, but it is actually a lizard with no legs. That's a cool strange animal.

Ohio has the Lamprey. It's this science fiction-looking fish that is basically the ocean's vampire. Frightening, but also very cool.

Rhode Island's choice is the Northern Snakehead fish. This tiny creature looks innocent enough until it starts to tear at your flesh. That's a strange animal.

Utah's top strange animal is the Gila Monster. We've all heard of that, and their strangeness is well documented.

That brings us to the Garden State. What is our strangest animal, according to Reader's Digest? You're not going to believe it.

New Jersey's strangest animal isn't really an animal at all. As a matter of fact, it's an insect, but not a very strange one.

Would you believe me if I told you the Cicada was the choice for the Garden State? It's true. Apparently, that's what we get.

Photo by Deb Dowd on Unsplash Photo by Deb Dowd on Unsplash loading...

A cicada. A bug that shows up once every 17 years, or whatever. No wonder comedians make fun of us.

These Are Legal In New Jersey, Why Not Pick One Of These Who woulda thought?

See A Stranded Seal? Experts Share Urgent Warning To New Jersey Pet Owners Marine experts are speaking out to New Jersey residents and pet owners - do not approach a seal if you see one stranded on the beach.