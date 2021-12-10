It's the best week Birds fans could've hoped for before they enter their bye week for week 14 of the 2021 season. They won after versing the New York Jets in week 13, so hopefully after some rest this week, they'll come back ready to finish the season strong.

Here are this week's picks for Week 14:

First up, let's look at the Seahawks and Texans matchup this weekend. The Texans have NOT been playing well, at all. When comparing the two offensive lines, there aren't really too many questions regarding which team will walk with the win. Seattle will definitely come out of week 14 victorious.

Next, let's examine the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes is expected to show up and show out this week up against the Raiders defense, so if he's on his game in week 14, Andy Reid, Mahomes, and the Chiefs will take this one.

And finally, we're going to talk about the Chicago Bears in Wisconsin. The Bears will take on Green Bay in week 14 which may prove unfortunate for them. For one, the Packers are coming off of a bye week, so they'll be well-rested. Not to mention, Aaron Rogers.... enough said. Nobody will be surprised when the Packers walk away with this win this week.

Rest up, Birds! We'll see ya in week 15.

