NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/29

Island Beach State Park (DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:50am - 8:14pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:12a		Low
Fri 3:09p		High
Fri 9:12p		Low
Sat 3:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:46a		Low
Fri 2:33p		High
Fri 8:46p		Low
Sat 3:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:00a		Low
Fri 2:45p		High
Fri 9:00p		Low
Sat 3:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:42a		Low
Fri 2:37p		High
Fri 8:42p		Low
Sat 3:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:22a		High
Fri 12:52p		Low
Fri 7:14p		High
Sat 12:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:00a		Low
Fri 2:56p		High
Fri 9:03p		Low
Sat 3:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:56a		High
Fri 11:59a		Low
Fri 6:48p		High
Fri 11:59p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:45a		Low
Fri 3:25p		High
Fri 9:53p		Low
Sat 4:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:49a		Low
Fri 2:33p		High
Fri 8:57p		Low
Sat 3:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:18a		Low
Fri 2:56p		High
Fri 9:33p		Low
Sat 3:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:49a		Low
Fri 2:39p		High
Fri 9:06p		Low
Sat 3:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:55a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 10:06p		Low
Sat 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the evening, then becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

