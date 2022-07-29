NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/29

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:14pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:12a Low

Fri 3:09p High

Fri 9:12p Low

Sat 3:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:46a Low

Fri 2:33p High

Fri 8:46p Low

Sat 3:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:00a Low

Fri 2:45p High

Fri 9:00p Low

Sat 3:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:42a Low

Fri 2:37p High

Fri 8:42p Low

Sat 3:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:22a High

Fri 12:52p Low

Fri 7:14p High

Sat 12:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:00a Low

Fri 2:56p High

Fri 9:03p Low

Sat 3:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 11:59a Low

Fri 6:48p High

Fri 11:59p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:45a Low

Fri 3:25p High

Fri 9:53p Low

Sat 4:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:49a Low

Fri 2:33p High

Fri 8:57p Low

Sat 3:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:18a Low

Fri 2:56p High

Fri 9:33p Low

Sat 3:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:49a Low

Fri 2:39p High

Fri 9:06p Low

Sat 3:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:55a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 10:06p Low

Sat 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the evening, then becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

