NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:12a
|Low
Fri 3:09p
|High
Fri 9:12p
|Low
Sat 3:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:46a
|Low
Fri 2:33p
|High
Fri 8:46p
|Low
Sat 3:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:00a
|Low
Fri 2:45p
|High
Fri 9:00p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:42a
|Low
Fri 2:37p
|High
Fri 8:42p
|Low
Sat 3:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:22a
|High
Fri 12:52p
|Low
Fri 7:14p
|High
Sat 12:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:00a
|Low
Fri 2:56p
|High
Fri 9:03p
|Low
Sat 3:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 11:59a
|Low
Fri 6:48p
|High
Fri 11:59p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:45a
|Low
Fri 3:25p
|High
Fri 9:53p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:49a
|Low
Fri 2:33p
|High
Fri 8:57p
|Low
Sat 3:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:18a
|Low
Fri 2:56p
|High
Fri 9:33p
|Low
Sat 3:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:49a
|Low
Fri 2:39p
|High
Fri 9:06p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:55a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 10:06p
|Low
Sat 4:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the evening, then becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.