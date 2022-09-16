NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/16

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 83°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 72° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:07pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:26a High

Fri 1:01p Low

Fri 7:29p High

Sat 1:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:50a High

Fri 12:35p Low

Fri 6:53p High

Sat 1:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:02a High

Fri 12:49p Low

Fri 7:05p High

Sat 1:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:54a High

Fri 12:31p Low

Fri 6:57p High

Sat 1:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:31a High

Fri 4:41p Low

Fri 11:34p High

Sat 5:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:38a High

Fri 12:57p Low

Fri 7:39p High

Sat 1:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:05a High

Fri 3:48p Low

Fri 11:08p High

Sat 4:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:04a High

Fri 1:36p Low

Fri 8:02p High

Sat 2:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:11a High

Fri 12:34p Low

Fri 7:14p High

Sat 1:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:26a High

Fri 12:56p Low

Fri 7:30p High

Sat 1:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:12a High

Fri 12:39p Low

Fri 7:11p High

Sat 1:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:12a High

Fri 1:42p Low

Fri 8:05p High

Sat 2:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. Light swells.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

