NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/13

(Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature76° - 86°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature61° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 7:21a		Low
Mon 1:33p		High
Mon 7:46p		Low
Tue 2:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:55a		Low
Mon 12:57p		High
Mon 7:20p		Low
Tue 1:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:09a		Low
Mon 1:09p		High
Mon 7:34p		Low
Tue 2:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:51a		Low
Mon 1:01p		High
Mon 7:16p		Low
Tue 1:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:38a		High
Mon 11:01a		Low
Mon 5:38p		High
Mon 11:26p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 7:14a		Low
Mon 1:25p		High
Mon 7:40p		Low
Tue 2:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:12a		High
Mon 10:08a		Low
Mon 5:12p		High
Mon 10:33p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 8:03a		Low
Mon 1:50p		High
Mon 8:28p		Low
Tue 2:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:56a		Low
Mon 12:54p		High
Mon 7:24p		Low
Tue 1:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 7:25a		Low
Mon 1:19p		High
Mon 8:01p		Low
Tue 2:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:04a		Low
Mon 1:03p		High
Mon 7:31p		Low
Tue 2:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 8:08a		Low
Mon 1:56p		High
Mon 8:35p		Low
Tue 2:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Scattered showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

