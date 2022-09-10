NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:16pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:22a Low

Sat 2:39p High

Sat 8:41p Low

Sun 3:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:56a Low

Sat 2:03p High

Sat 8:15p Low

Sun 2:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:10a Low

Sat 2:15p High

Sat 8:29p Low

Sun 2:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:52a Low

Sat 2:07p High

Sat 8:11p Low

Sun 2:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:26a High

Sat 12:02p Low

Sat 6:44p High

Sun 12:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:12a Low

Sat 2:35p High

Sat 8:34p Low

Sun 3:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:00a High

Sat 11:09a Low

Sat 6:18p High

Sat 11:28p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:55a Low

Sat 2:55p High

Sat 9:16p Low

Sun 3:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:01a Low

Sat 2:06p High

Sat 8:21p Low

Sun 2:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:30a Low

Sat 2:28p High

Sat 8:57p Low

Sun 3:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:09a Low

Sat 2:13p High

Sat 8:32p Low

Sun 2:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:09a Low

Sat 3:06p High

Sat 9:33p Low

Sun 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: