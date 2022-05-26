NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 69°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:31a
|Low
Thu 11:49a
|High
Thu 6:05p
|Low
Fri 12:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:05a
|Low
Thu 11:13a
|High
Thu 5:39p
|Low
Thu 11:55p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:19a
|Low
Thu 11:25a
|High
Thu 5:53p
|Low
Fri 12:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:01a
|Low
Thu 11:17a
|High
Thu 5:35p
|Low
Thu 11:59p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:11a
|Low
Thu 3:54p
|High
Thu 9:45p
|Low
Fri 4:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:27a
|Low
Thu 11:46a
|High
Thu 5:59p
|Low
Fri 12:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:18a
|Low
Thu 3:28p
|High
Thu 8:52p
|Low
Fri 4:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:05a
|Low
Thu 12:12p
|High
Thu 6:39p
|Low
Fri 12:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:20a
|Low
Thu 11:27a
|High
Thu 5:54p
|Low
Fri 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:44a
|Low
Thu 11:44a
|High
Thu 6:11p
|Low
Fri 12:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:35a
|Low
Thu 11:37a
|High
Thu 6:07p
|Low
Fri 12:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:27a
|Low
Thu 12:30p
|High
Thu 6:57p
|Low
Fri 1:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and drizzle early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.