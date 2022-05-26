NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 64° - 69° Winds From the Southeast

11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 58° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:15pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:31a Low

Thu 11:49a High

Thu 6:05p Low

Fri 12:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:05a Low

Thu 11:13a High

Thu 5:39p Low

Thu 11:55p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:19a Low

Thu 11:25a High

Thu 5:53p Low

Fri 12:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:01a Low

Thu 11:17a High

Thu 5:35p Low

Thu 11:59p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:11a Low

Thu 3:54p High

Thu 9:45p Low

Fri 4:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:27a Low

Thu 11:46a High

Thu 5:59p Low

Fri 12:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:18a Low

Thu 3:28p High

Thu 8:52p Low

Fri 4:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:05a Low

Thu 12:12p High

Thu 6:39p Low

Fri 12:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:20a Low

Thu 11:27a High

Thu 5:54p Low

Fri 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:44a Low

Thu 11:44a High

Thu 6:11p Low

Fri 12:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:35a Low

Thu 11:37a High

Thu 6:07p Low

Fri 12:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:27a Low

Thu 12:30p High

Thu 6:57p Low

Fri 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and drizzle early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

