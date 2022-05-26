NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/26

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature64° - 69°
WindsFrom the Southeast
11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:15pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 5:31a		Low
Thu 11:49a		High
Thu 6:05p		Low
Fri 12:31a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:05a		Low
Thu 11:13a		High
Thu 5:39p		Low
Thu 11:55p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:19a		Low
Thu 11:25a		High
Thu 5:53p		Low
Fri 12:07a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:01a		Low
Thu 11:17a		High
Thu 5:35p		Low
Thu 11:59p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:11a		Low
Thu 3:54p		High
Thu 9:45p		Low
Fri 4:36a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:27a		Low
Thu 11:46a		High
Thu 5:59p		Low
Fri 12:29a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:18a		Low
Thu 3:28p		High
Thu 8:52p		Low
Fri 4:10a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:05a		Low
Thu 12:12p		High
Thu 6:39p		Low
Fri 12:53a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:20a		Low
Thu 11:27a		High
Thu 5:54p		Low
Fri 12:09a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 5:44a		Low
Thu 11:44a		High
Thu 6:11p		Low
Fri 12:26a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:35a		Low
Thu 11:37a		High
Thu 6:07p		Low
Fri 12:19a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:27a		Low
Thu 12:30p		High
Thu 6:57p		Low
Fri 1:15a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and drizzle early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

