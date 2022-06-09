NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 75° - 83° Winds From the Northwest

14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:25pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:09a High

Thu 4:14p Low

Thu 10:48p High

Fri 4:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:33a High

Thu 3:48p Low

Thu 10:12p High

Fri 3:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:45a High

Thu 4:02p Low

Thu 10:24p High

Fri 4:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:37a High

Thu 3:44p Low

Thu 10:16p High

Fri 3:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:02a Low

Thu 2:14p High

Thu 7:54p Low

Fri 2:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:58a High

Thu 4:13p Low

Thu 10:36p High

Fri 4:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:09a Low

Thu 1:48p High

Thu 7:01p Low

Fri 2:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:32a High

Thu 5:03p Low

Thu 11:10p High

Fri 5:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:33a High

Thu 4:00p Low

Thu 10:09p High

Fri 4:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:53a High

Thu 4:23p Low

Thu 10:31p High

Fri 4:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:43a High

Thu 4:08p Low

Thu 10:18p High

Fri 4:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:32a High

Thu 5:03p Low

Thu 11:07p High

Fri 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of rain.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

