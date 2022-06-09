NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/9
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:09a
|High
Thu 4:14p
|Low
Thu 10:48p
|High
Fri 4:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:33a
|High
Thu 3:48p
|Low
Thu 10:12p
|High
Fri 3:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:45a
|High
Thu 4:02p
|Low
Thu 10:24p
|High
Fri 4:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:37a
|High
Thu 3:44p
|Low
Thu 10:16p
|High
Fri 3:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:02a
|Low
Thu 2:14p
|High
Thu 7:54p
|Low
Fri 2:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:58a
|High
Thu 4:13p
|Low
Thu 10:36p
|High
Fri 4:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:09a
|Low
Thu 1:48p
|High
Thu 7:01p
|Low
Fri 2:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:32a
|High
Thu 5:03p
|Low
Thu 11:10p
|High
Fri 5:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:33a
|High
Thu 4:00p
|Low
Thu 10:09p
|High
Fri 4:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:53a
|High
Thu 4:23p
|Low
Thu 10:31p
|High
Fri 4:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:43a
|High
Thu 4:08p
|Low
Thu 10:18p
|High
Fri 4:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:32a
|High
Thu 5:03p
|Low
Thu 11:07p
|High
Fri 5:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of rain.
SUN: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.