NJ Dollar Tree Stores Offer Some Great Deals

If not for the Pine Barrens, Dollar Tree might be the official state tree. They seem to be all over.

In fact, there are now over 223 Dollar Tree stores in Jersey. By comparison, Wawa has about 273 locations, and there are about 335 Mcdonald's locations.

If you're looking for deals and haven't checked out Dollar Tree, you're probably missing the opportunity to save some money.

Party Supplies

The next time you're hosting a party, you might want to stop into your local Dollar Tree. They offer great prices on party stuff like plastic utensils, paper plates, and plastic cups.

Not only that, but you'll save big on all the party decorations as well. I recently compared prices between a Dollar Tree store and a big party store, and there really is a big difference.

Kitchen Supplies

Before we moved back to Jersey, we did what we usually do before moving. We got rid of a lot of stuff. Much of the stuff we got rid of was glassware and other kitchen stuff. Dollar Tree has some great deals on glassware.

We weren't looking for fancy stuff, just day-to-day glasses. Additionally, they offer excellent deals on utensils like spatulas, ladles, and other cooking tools. When you see some of this stuff, it might inspire you to do a complete refresh of these things in your home.

Plastic Food Storage

We go through a ton of these. We like to use the round, black containers our Chinese food comes in, but those aren't enough. Dollar Tree has the typical names like Rubbermaid, and you'll find those cheaper than many other stores. I suggest trying the Sure Fresh brand containers. It's an even better deal, and the products are just as good as the bigger brand names.

Picture Frames

Again, when we move, we always wind up finding pictures that we need to frame and hang. You can go to a professional framer, and pay a lot for a fancy schmancy frame, or you can be practical like me and do it yourself. They have a pretty decent selection to choose from, and you won't pay and arm and a leg.

Greeting Cards

This is a product that I'll never understand. You pay $6.50 for a greeting card with a short poem in it. Then you add your own words. You give it to your friend who opens it, reads it, and then within a few days, they throw it away...ok, and who really reads the poem anyway???

If you have to buy a card, Dollar Tree has a nice selection and they cost about a buck.

