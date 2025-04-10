You may want to save up for brand new pots and pans to stock in your kitchen.

Believe it or not, the ones you have right now and have been using for the last decade or so may be responsible for you feeling ill at odd times throughout the year.

Teflon Flu Exposure Risks NJ Photo by Sternsteiger Germany on Unsplash loading...

Teflon Flu: Explanation and Symptoms

If you've never heard of the "teflon flu," it may come as a surprise to you that the symptoms you've been experiencing consisting of sore throat, chills, and a fever may not be from the illnesses that make their way throughout the community every year.

It could actually be from your favorite pan...

Teflon flu, or polymer fuel fever, is the result of fumes released by teflon-coated cookware when it's reached too high of a temperature.

The result can make you feel so sick that you have to use some PTO.

Teflon Flu Cases In NJ Photo by Cooker King on Unsplash loading...

Teflon Flu Exposure Risks

While most people are under the impression that they're responsible for giving themselves Teflon Flu, it's actually not a stretch to wonder if you could have been exposed to these toxic chemicals from one of your most beloved local restaurants.

It all depends on how often the cookware is replaced. Teflon is generally considered safe to use, but if a teflon pot or pan gets scratched, that's when chemicals known as PFAs can be released. Spoiler alert: PFAs are really bad for you.

PFAs are known as "forever chemicals" because it takes a really long time for our bodies to break them down. Some people suggest they never properly exit the body.

Preventing Teflon Flu Exposure

The simplest way to protect yourself from PFAs and the Teflon Flu is to switch out your own personal cookware at home. As a matter of fact, I've already done this. I threw out all my non-stick cookware and replaced it with cast iron pots and pans and bamboo cooking utensils. Truthfully, it didn't cost me as much as I thought it would.

Just something to keep in mind if you can't figure out why you aren't feeling too great lately...

