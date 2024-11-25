NJ man charged with armed bank robbery

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection to an armed bank robbery last month.

50-year-old Jeffrey L. Kniffin of Wall Township made an initial court appearance late last week in Trenton federal court and was ordered detained.

Federal authorities say on October 23rd, Kniffin entered a bank in Wall Township and demanded cash from a bank teller before grabbing and displaying a firearm.

After the alleged robbery, he fled the bank but was arrested several minutes later. According to officials, at the time of his arrest, cops recovered from Kniffin and his immediate surroundings a loaded firearm and more than $17,000 in cash.

The count of armed bank robbery carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.