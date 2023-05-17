NJ man tries luring 14-year-old girl to park for sex, cops say

🚨 A South Bound Brook man is accused of trying to meet a young teenager for sex

🚨 He also sent 'obscene' photos to the 14-year-old girl, officials said

🚨 Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward

SOUTH BOUND BROOK — A Somerset County man tried to meet a 14-year-old girl at a park for sex, according to authorities.

Javier Moreno, 22, was arrested on May 9, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. The South Bound Brook man is charged with second-degree luring and third-degree distributing obscene material to a minor.

According to prosecutors, the investigation into Moreno's luring attempt began last month.

South Bound Brook cops were called to Maple Avenue Park on April 26. The park is geared toward young children and has swings, slides, and other playground equipment.

While there, the police officers learned that Moreno had sent "obscene" photos to a teenage girl, prosecutors said.

Detectives interviewed the 14-year-old girl. They found that, along with sending the photo, Moreno had tried to meet up with the girl for sex.

Moreno is being held at Somerset County jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SCPO Special Investigations/Computer Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100.

