Here's a tip: there are security cameras everywhere.

If you do something wrong in 2026, chances are, people will see it.

That's even true on a New Jersey Transit Bus.

READ MORE: Famous Deptford NJ Legend Dies, Remembered in Song

READ MORE: Crazy Way to Keep Seagulls Away From Your Food

Get our free mobile app

Facebook - Deptford Police Department Facebook - Deptford Police Department loading...

Deptford New Jersey Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted NJ Transit Bus Driver

Deptford Police say they're searching for a suspect, caught on security video, striking a bus driver.

Police say the incident happened on February 21, 2026 at about 6:45pm on a bus that was at Deptford Mall.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Deptford Police Department. Their phone number is 856-845-5300.

Police have released this video of the assault:

SOURCE: Deptford Police Department

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...