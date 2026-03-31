Deptford Police Looking For Man Who Punched NJ Bus Driver [VIDEO]
Here's a tip: there are security cameras everywhere.
If you do something wrong in 2026, chances are, people will see it.
That's even true on a New Jersey Transit Bus.
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Deptford New Jersey Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted NJ Transit Bus Driver
Deptford Police say they're searching for a suspect, caught on security video, striking a bus driver.
Police say the incident happened on February 21, 2026 at about 6:45pm on a bus that was at Deptford Mall.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Deptford Police Department. Their phone number is 856-845-5300.
Police have released this video of the assault:
SOURCE: Deptford Police Department
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