Get our free mobile app

Federal authorities say a man from Gloucester County, who has five prior felony convictions, has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms.

29-year-old Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman previously pleaded to one count of conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in the business of dealing in firearms, as well as one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.

On Wednesday, Ianncelli was sentenced to 151 months, or about 12 1/2 years, in prison.

Ianncelli and his conspirator, Jessy Hill, agreed to purchase firearms in Georgia and transport them for resale in New Jersey. On Aug. 12, 2021, Hill purchased 11 firearms from a licensed dealer in Georgia. Hill falsely indicated during the purchase that she was the actual buyer/transferee of the firearms even though she was purchasing the firearms for others. Ianncelli and Hill drove a car containing the firearms from Georgia to Mantua, New Jersey, where the car was stopped by law enforcement officers the following morning.

Officers recovered those 11 guns from that vehicle as well as ammunition and a 12th firearm with a defaced serial number that Hill purchased a week earlier.

In addition to the prison term, Ianncelli was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Hill previously pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1st.

Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries