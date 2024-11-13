While many here in the great Garden State are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any of the other big holidays that are just around the corner, experts are quick to point out that there are quite a few places that you must avoid.

Now, chances are, your trip to grandma's house for a big turkey dinner isn't going to be too eventful (at least until one of your relatives has too much to drink and starts talking about politics), that might not be the case if you have a broader destination in mind.

Experts say there are over a dozen locations that you should seriously avoid over the next several months...

The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List

Best practices for traveler safety

Research your destination — carefully selected or edited pictures on a website can make a vacation spot look like paradise, but you should always check multiple sources and even local news sites for what an area is really like.

Be aware of local customs and norms — pack essential items that will help you blend in with the local culture.

Freedom of speech — not every country allows you to say what's really on your mind whenever you feel like it.

Prohibited items — restrictions may include items such as over-the-counter medications, drugs, alcohol, contraceptives, religious items, and literature. Items allowed in the United States might not be permitted in other countries.

Public transport — the safety of public transportation varies from country to country.

Be sure to visit the State Department's website for a full list of best practices for international travel.