Man Pleads Guilty to Operating Marijuana Growing Facility in Buena

Man Pleads Guilty to Operating Marijuana Growing Facility in Buena

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In the last few years, marijuana has become legal in New Jersey.

That doesn't mean you're allowed to grow it and sell it.

Uh oh....

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Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
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Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Running Marijuana Growing Facility in South Jersey

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Hui Chen, 49, of the Peoples Republic of China has pleaded guilty to charges of maintaining a drug production facility, and of conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Prosecutors say Chen maintained a property at 147 Fursin Avenue in Buena Vista, New Jersey for the purpose of growing marijuana indoors.

On January 30th, police executed a search warrant at the address, and found and seized 728 marijuana plants.

Chen is being held in the Atlantic County Jail. Sentencing is scheduled for May. Prosecutors say the State of New Jersey will recommend a sentence of six years in prison.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Buena Vista, Drugs, Marijuana, South Jersey Trending
Categories: News

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