Sometimes a village can help raise a child.

Better yet, sometimes a community can help a young family realize their dream.

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Courtesy of Mary Forst Courtesy of Mary Forst loading...

Young Tuckerton Boy Needs Service Dog

A few weeks ago, we shared the story of young Chase, a 6-year-old boy from Tuckerton, New Jersey.

Chase was 27-months-old when he started having seizures, and was diagnosed with Epilepsy.

The seizures happen while Chase sleeps, and often he becomes unresponsive. When they happen, he must be administered medication immediately.

The short-term solution has been for Chase to sleep in bed with his parents, so they can monitor him as he sleeps.

Where Chase goes, his twin sister, Kalleigh, often follows.

As the kids get older, the solution is becoming more and more impractical.

What Chase needs, his family learned, was a service dog, who could monitor Chase, and alert his family of symptoms before Chase had a seizure.

Up until now, the cost of a service dog made that just a dream.

Donations Come Through For Chase and His Family

When we first shared the news about Chase, we shared the news that a properly-trained service dog would cost between $40,000 and $60,000.

The family began working with 4 Paws for Ability to raise money for a dog. The organization could raise half, but Chase's family would have to raise the other half.

Chase's mom has shared the good news, that YOU have made it happen, and enough money has now been raised.

Obviously, Chase and his family are very grateful to those who contributed.

It will take some time for a service dog to be trained specifically for Chase, but his mom says the dog should arrive in 18-24 months.

Again, thanks to you for making it happen!

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet