NJ State Police Looking for Fugitive From Atlantic City

New Jersey State Police are asking for your help finding a fugitive who is originally from Atlantic City.

Police say Jordan Ragland, 31, is a Black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ragland also has ties to New Bern, North Carolina.

He is wanted for endangering the welfare of a child, weapons and drug offenses.

If you know anything about Jordan Ragland and where he is now, New Jersey State Police ask you to call their fugitive tip line with that information at 800-437-7839 or email fugitiveinformation@njsp.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries