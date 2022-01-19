State troopers say they have arrested an Ocean County man for allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle on the Garden State Parkway last Wednesday in a road rage incident.

22-year-old William Sabo, Jr., of Berkeley Township has been charged with attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Authorities say troopers responded to the Community Medical Center in Toms River on January 12th for the report of a shooting that occurred on the Garden State Parkway. There, they discovered that a man had been shot while he was driving southbound near Exit 80.

According to police,

During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim had an altercation with an occupant of a black Dodge Charger at a gas station in Manchester Township. After the altercation, the victim and suspect left the gas station in the same direction. A short time later, the victim entered the Garden State Parkway where the suspect fired a gun that struck the victim’s vehicle. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the knee and was driven to Community Medical Center by another occupant in the vehicle.

An investigation lead to Sabo, Jr., being identified as a suspect. Two days later, cops executed a search warrant at Sabo’s home in Berkeley Township where he was arrested.

Seized during the search warrant, were a .40 caliber handgun, a .32 caliber revolver, two high-capacity magazines, 2.5 ounces of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Sabo is being held in the Ocean County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

