State troopers are asking for help as they try to figure out who allegedly stole an iPad from a rest stop on the Garden State Parkway.

The incident happened at around 4:30 on the afternoon of Sunday, February 16th, at the Celia Cruz Service Area in Forked River, Ocean County.

Authorities say the pictured suspect entered the Sunoco gas station's A-Plus convenience store and while inside, he took an iPad from the counter before leaving in a 2002-2010 silver or gray Ford Explorer with an unknown registration. That vehicle then headed southbound on the Parkway.

NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit - Photo: Dan Alexander / New Jersey State Police / Canva NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit - Photo: Dan Alexander / New Jersey State Police / Canva loading...

The suspect is described as follows:

White male

Approximately 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall

Brown hair in a ponytail

Mustache

Short beard

Glasses

NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit - Photo: Dan Alexander / New Jersey State Police / Canva NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit - Photo: Dan Alexander / New Jersey State Police / Canva loading...

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the NJSP Troop 'D' Galloway Station at (732) 441-4500. Anonymous tips are welcome.