NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit
State troopers are asking for help as they try to figure out who allegedly stole an iPad from a rest stop on the Garden State Parkway.
The incident happened at around 4:30 on the afternoon of Sunday, February 16th, at the Celia Cruz Service Area in Forked River, Ocean County.
Authorities say the pictured suspect entered the Sunoco gas station's A-Plus convenience store and while inside, he took an iPad from the counter before leaving in a 2002-2010 silver or gray Ford Explorer with an unknown registration. That vehicle then headed southbound on the Parkway.
The suspect is described as follows:
- White male
- Approximately 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall
- Brown hair in a ponytail
- Mustache
- Short beard
- Glasses
Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the NJSP Troop 'D' Galloway Station at (732) 441-4500. Anonymous tips are welcome.