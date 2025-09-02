I have probably made the drive down the Garden State Parkway from Egg Harbor Township to the Wildwood and Cape May area hundreds of times over the last 25 years.

Each drive is usually enjoyable and relaxing. I love the scenery and the South Jersey Feel.

Saturday afternoon, I had the worst driving experience on the Parkway ever. For me, that's saying a lot because I've actually been involved in a scary accident on the Parkway before.

A Parkway Drive of Terror

I have a "fun summer car" - a convertible that I usually only take out on nice, sunny days or evenings.

Saturday, as I often do, I took that car for a drive down the Parkway to Wildwood for a leisurely drive and midday lunch. The sun was out, but the temperatures were very comfortable, in the low 70s.

This day's drive was not leisurely, though. It was terrifying. Downright terrifying. The reason is aggressive drivers.

It wasn't just one or two people driving like idiots - it was a whole pack! From EHT to Ocean City, I experienced ten minutes of terror.

Overly aggressive drivers were speeding up while everyone else was slowing down. Cars were darting right and left, passing on the shoulder and on merging lanes. The merge after the southbound toll booth was a free-for-all all!

I saw drivers being aggressive to others. The most aggressive was an idiot who wasn't happy that he was stuck behind a motorcycle in the left lane, even though the motorcycle was stuck behind several other cars - traffic was heavy.

The driver behind the biker decided to pass the motorcycle on the left shoulder and then cut back in right in front of the bike!

How can you do that to someone on a very vulnerable motorcycle? It was crazy.

Look, I hate traffic as much as the next driver, but adding extra aggression is downright dangerous.

For the first time, I exited the Parkway early because the extra aggressiveness just got to me. My relaxing drive was not relaxing at all. My blood pressure needed a break.

Aggressive Driving is Getting Out of Control

Aggressive Driving is becoming increasingly commonplace. Will it continue to increase?

Then there are the drivers on their phones. Hey! That is not a self-driving car! Pay attention!

Am I the only one seeing this?

