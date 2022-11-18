Pretty sure it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing for 2022.

If you're someone waiting to decorate, well ready or not, Thanksgiving is next week, so it's coming fast. No doubt, at the very least, you've already figured out the perfect placement for all of your Christmas decorations this year.

As previously stated, Thanksgiving is coming up quick. We're less than a week away at this point, so hopefully you're gearing up to take part in all of your family's favorite holiday traditions once again. One of the most beloved traditions from Halloween through Christmas is watching all of the beloved "Charlie Brown" holiday classics. Sorry, Charlie (pun intended), but it doesn't look like that'll be happening this year.

It has been confirmed that, in addition to "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will also not be running on television this year.

Like the Halloween special, people who want to keep with tradition and watch the Thanksgiving classic will need an Apple TV+ subscription.

While yes, it's definitely a bummer for those of us who LOVE watching all of the Charlie Brown specials every year, there is one way you can watch "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" without having to pay.

As it turns out, Apple TV+ will be streaming the Thanksgiving special FOR FREE for a period of time. NJ.com reports that the streaming service is allowing people to view the special from November 23rd through 27th without subscribing to the service. That means as long as you set a reminder in your calendar for one of those days, you'll be able to see the show.

Source: NJ.com

