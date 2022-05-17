North Wildwood NJ Closes Much of Beach to Rebuild After Storms

The city of North Wildwood has been forced to close a large portion of its beach to do emergency replenishment work after recent damage by coastal storms.

Tuesday afternoon, the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism Department posted on Facebook to say they appreciated the patience of the public as they closed the beach from 2nd Avenue to 21st Avenue to rebuild the beach after serious beach erosion had occurred.

In the social media post, the city showed a mountain of sand that has been brought in to replace the sand that has been lost in these recent storms, with less than two weeks until Memorial Day Weekend.

The City of North Wildwood appreciates the patience from the general public during this difficult time, as we work to build a beach for the residents and visitors in response to recent damage from coastal storms.

North Wildwood beaches south of 21st Avenue and in the Inlet are still open, according to the city.

Residents are being asked to check back on the progress of the beach replenishment job this Friday for a better idea of how long the beach will be closed.

