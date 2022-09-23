Northfield NJ Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts

There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year.



The City of Northfield has seen its share.

Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in some specific areas to go and check their videos for suspicious behavior. Here are some of the dates and locations police are asking for help with:

8/17-8/21 - 1000 block of Shore Road, 600 block of Shore Road, Roosevelt Avenue b/w Shore Road, and Fuae Avenue.

9/8-9/10 - 900 block of New Rd, 900 block First Street, First Street, and Jackson Avenue, Second Street, and Roosevelt Avenue.

9/19-9/21 - 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue and Second Street, 200 block of Surrey Avenue, 100 block of Shore Road, Shore Road, and Mt. Vernon Avenue.

If you can help Northfield Police with pertinent information, you're urged to call them at 609-641-2832, extension 190.

Police remind local residents and visitors to be vigilant in locking car doors and to report any suspicious behavior.

SOURCE: Northfield Police Department.

Here's Where To Pick Your Apples In South Jersey This Fall Fall is here! That means it's time for everybody's favorite u-pick day trip. Check out the top places to go apple picking in Cape May, Gloucester, and Burlington counties.