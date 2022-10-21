Authorities in Galloway Township say a maintenance worker at an elder care facility was not injured after being thrown to the ground during a carjacking and burglary spree Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded just before 1 PM at Seashore Gardens Living Center on Jimmie Leeds Road.

The Galloway Township Police Department says their officers were called to the scene for a report of a man who was breaking into cars in the parking lot.

An investigation revealed that 19-year-old Jeremiah Adejaiye of Medford, NY, "was observed attempting to burglarize at least three vehicles in the parking lot parking lot before being confronted by a maintenance employee."

After that confrontation,

Adejaiye opened the door to the Kubota Utility vehicle, the worker was driving, assaulted the worker, pulling him from the vehicle and throwing him to the ground. Adejaiye then got into the vehicle and started to drive off with it.

As police arrived, Adejaiye allegedly got out of the Kubota and attempted to flee on foot but he was apprehended and taken into custody.

The maintenance worker, despite being assaulted, was not hurt.

Adejaiye has been charged with first-degree carjacking, second-degree robbery, and three counts of criminal attempt/burglary. He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

