Ocean Casino To Unveil a $5M Sports Betting & Gambling Bar

Ocean Casino Resort announced a $5 million revamped sports betting venue Wednesday that will combine sports and traditional gambling in an upscale sports bar environment on the casino floor.

The Gallery Bar, Book & Games will be a 12,000-square-foot venue that's expected to debut this summer and will complete Ocean’s recent $25 million dollar casino floor transformation.

“Ocean is dedicated to being the premier gaming destination in the Atlantic City market,” said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. “This new venue will enhance the guest experience by providing an unbeatable atmosphere right in the heart of the casino floor.”

The Gallery will feature a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge with a mix of blackjack and roulette tables with 140 feet of LED walls that will line the venue.

According to a release, a 17-foot open-air staircase will connect to Balcony Bar, a mezzanine bar, and lounge where guests can bet at the VIP sportsbook.

Ocean hopes that The Gallery will be versatile enough to accommodate social gaming, big game nights, and the after-hours experience.

Sports betting services for The Gallery will be provided in partnership with USBookmaking.

Ocean recently announced over $75 million in resort investment, featuring the addition of more than 460 guest rooms and suites.

Ocean recently completed over $15 million in property improvements, featuring a redesigned casino floor and the addition of three new high-limit venues.

