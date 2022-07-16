Ocean City Man Killed in Cape May County Plane Crash

A 22-year-old Ocean City man was killed in a small plane crash in Cape May County Saturday Morning.

The Middle Township Police Department says they were notified of the plane crash just after 9:30am at Paramount Airfield, 317 Route 47 South, in the Green Creek section of Middle Township.

The pilot was identified as Thomas Gibson, 22, of Ocean City. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We've received non-confirmed reports that the plane was a banner plane.

The investigation of the crash has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

No other information of the accident has been released.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department.

