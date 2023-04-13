There goes that news van again!

Well, maybe not the news van itself, but recently retired legendary Action News anchor Jim Gardner will be a big part of this year's Night in Venice festivities in Ocean City.

On July 29th, Ocean City’s 68th annual Night in Venice will celebrate all things Philadelphia and Gardner will serve as grand marshal.

This year's theme: "It’s a Philly Thing."

For over four decades, Gardner was the face of Action News on Channel 6 before retiring late last year.

The city says entries are now being accepted for those who want to participate in the annual bayfront celebration.

The boat parade and decorated bayfront home contests provide a chance to be part of the highlight of the summer season in Ocean City. Thousands of spectators line the bayfront, and thousands more attend private parties at homes along the route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.

Entries for boats and homes are currently being accepted on Ocean City's website or by calling (609) 399-6111.

