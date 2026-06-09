Would it surprise you to know one of the best selling cars in New Jersey is an electric car?

(If you're ready this in a place like Ocean City, New Jersey, you may think by "electric car" I mean golf cart, but no.)

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The Most Popular Selling Cars, Trucks, and SUVs in New Jersey Revealed

MotorTrend is out with it's annual list of best selling cars, trucks, and SUVs in each state, and the findings may surprise you!

Topping the list in New Jersey just has to be an SUV, right? I mean, SUVs are everywhere!

Yes, an SUV tops the list. #1 in New Jersey is the Honda CR-V. It's not the old-school typical SUV. It's more like a compact crosssover SUV. Instead of being built on a truck frame, it's built on a passanger car platform, making it a lighter vehicle than a truck or more traditional SUV.

Coming in at #2 in New Jersey is an electric vehicle, the Tesla Model Y, classified as a mid-size SUV. This EV is one of the best selling vehicles in the world.

The third best seller in New Jersey is the Toyota Rav4, another compact crossover SUV.

In fourth place in New Jersey, a more-or-less traditional car, the Honda Civic.

The Nissan Rouge is the 5th most popular selling vehicle in New Jersey.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

Popular Cars in Nearby States

According to MotorTrend, the five most popular cars in Pennsylvania are the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Subaru Crosstrek, Ford F-150, and Subaru Forrester. (All of these cars prefer staying in the left lane when traveling in New Jersey.)

In New York, the top 5 are Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Chevrolet Equinox, Nissan Rogue, and the Subaru Crosstrek.

Finally, in Delaware, the top 5 are Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV, Tesla Model Y, Chevrolet Equinox, and Ford F-150.

SOURCE: MotorTrend

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