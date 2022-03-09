Ocean Co. Prosecutor: Man Brutally Murdered His 6-Year Old Son

A former Ocean County man has been charged with the murder of his 6-year-old son in April 2021. Christopher Gregor, 29, of Monroe Township, was charged with the boy's homicide which took place in his home at the time in Barnegat, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

He previously was charged with child endangerment, as court documents said he was seen on surveillance video being abusive to his son, two weeks before the boy's death.

Wednesday's press statement referenced a report by an expert witness who said the boy died as a result of blunt force impact of the chest and abdomen, and "determined the manner of the child's death to be a homicide."

The boy was identified by his mother, Breanna Micciolo, as Corey Micciolo and lived in Englishtown with her.

Corey Micciolo, who died April 2, 2021, was in Gregor's custody at the time he suffered the injuries, authorities said.

The Barnegat Patch reports that Corey's mother said in a Change.org petition that she had spent two years "begging" the New Jersey Division of Children and Families to help get the boy away from his father.

“I’m thankful for the collective effort of all of the law enforcement officers that participated in this very thorough and comprehensive investigation over the past 11 months. Today is the first step in bringing the person we believe is responsible for this young boy’s death to justice,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated. “This truly was a team effort, and I’m grateful for the determination and resolve exhibited by all the agencies involved,” Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.

On Wednesday, Gregor was taken into custody and is being lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

