A man from Lakewood is facing a long list of drug and weapon-related charges after being arrested last week in Ocean County.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, on June 8th, detectives who were investigating the distribution of illegal drugs in the county were running a surveillance operation on a home being used by 32-year-old Shamar Kerr of Lakewood, "to store and distribute heroin/fentanyl, and cocaine."

With their eyes also on where Kerr worked, authorities say,

Kerr was observed by Detectives meeting with an individual later identified as Anthony Connors, 36, of South Toms River, outside of his place of employment; Kerr was then observed to be leaving his place of employment on foot. Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department approached Kerr to place him under arrest, at which time Kerr fled on foot.

Kerr was ultimately apprehended and placed under arrest. When he was taken into custody, police say he was in possession of 900 wax folds of heroin/fentanyl.

Get our free mobile app

Connors was also taken into custody and charged with possession of heroin and wandering in a public place to obtain or distribute controlled dangerous substances. He was served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Meanwhile, a search warrant was executed at Kerr’s home in Lakewood.

As a result, Detectives seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded 40 caliber handgun, and approximately $44,300.00 in United States currency.

Kerr was charged with distribution of less than one-half ounce of heroin, possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and financial facilitation of criminal activity.

Kerr is presently being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

From 2021 to 2022: How Much More Expensive Are Groceries In New Jersey? Inflation rates are insane and if you feel there is less money to go around, it is because you are right. Let's take a look at the numbers: