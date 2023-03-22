A woman from Ocean County is likely going to be spending time in prison after pleading guilty to stealing over $108,000 from a local marina.

On Tuesday, 52-year-old Lisa Dowd of Barnegat pleaded guilty to theft.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says Dowd, who was working in the office of a marina in Barnegat Township, forged numerous checks drawn on various bank accounts used by that business between January 2018 and December 2021.

In total, an investigation revealed $108,415 in money that was stolen from the marina.

On November 23rd of last year, Dowd surrendered at Barnegat Township Police Headquarters where she was processed and charged on a summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

At the time of her sentencing on June 2nd, the State will be recommending a term of three years in state prison. Dowd will also be required to make restitution in the amount of $108,415.

