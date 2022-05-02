One person was killed in a fiery single-vehicle accident late Sunday night in Cape May County.

According to the Middle Township Police Department, their officers were called to the area of Shunpike and Oyster Roads in Burleigh around 11:40 PM Sunday for the report of an accident.

At the scene, cops found a vehicle had struck multiple trees, overturned, and was on fire.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Jordan Lee of Burleigh, was trapped in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Middle Township Police Department's Crash Unit.

