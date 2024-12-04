Two people have now been charged in connection to an assault in Cape May County last week.

The Middle Township Police Department says at about 5:45 on the morning of Tuesday, November 26th, their officers were called to a home on Lafayette Ave. in the Green Creek section of the township.

At the scene, cops learned that a homeowner saw a light-skinned Black/Hispanic man in his yard. When that man was confronted, he allegedly struck the homeowner in the head with a metal Thermos cup causing injury. The suspect then fled from the area.

During an investigation, that suspect was identified as 33-year-old Michael Bogue of Marcus Hook, PA. On November 29th, Bogue was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Criminal trespassing

He was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

34-year-old Katrina Fabio of Del Haven was also arrested and charged with hindering. She was processed and released on a summons.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (609) 465-8700.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.