Middle Twp., NJ, homeowner assaulted with Thermos cup, 2 now charged
Two people have now been charged in connection to an assault in Cape May County last week.
The Middle Township Police Department says at about 5:45 on the morning of Tuesday, November 26th, their officers were called to a home on Lafayette Ave. in the Green Creek section of the township.
At the scene, cops learned that a homeowner saw a light-skinned Black/Hispanic man in his yard. When that man was confronted, he allegedly struck the homeowner in the head with a metal Thermos cup causing injury. The suspect then fled from the area.
During an investigation, that suspect was identified as 33-year-old Michael Bogue of Marcus Hook, PA. On November 29th, Bogue was arrested and charged with the following:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Criminal trespassing
He was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
34-year-old Katrina Fabio of Del Haven was also arrested and charged with hindering. She was processed and released on a summons.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (609) 465-8700.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
