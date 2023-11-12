Our Turkey Distribution Continues This Season For Those in Need

If your family is struggling and you're not sure if you can celebrate Thanksgiving, we'd like to help.

Once again this year, Townsquare Media and our 6 South Jersey radio stations and 7 websites are holding our Feed a Family program.

Our goal is to provide a free turkey for those in the Atlantic City area who need one this Thanksgiving.

Our turkey distribution will take place on Tuesday, November 21st at our studios and offices in Northfield, New Jersey.

In order to pickup a turkey you must sign up on this website. The sign-up period will begin Wednesday morning at 8am - and will only last until all the turkeys have been claimed.

Come back to this website to sign-up.

We remind you that this isn't a "contest" - it's a chance for those who really need a turkey for their family to get one.

Thanks and Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Townsquare Media!

