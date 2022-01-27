Panera Bread Building in Manahawkin, Could Mays Landing Be Next?

Whenever anyone asks a question on social media such as, "What restaurant would you like to see in the Atlantic City/Mays Landing/Galloway area?", one answer that always pops up is "Panera Bread!"

Actually, if you ask that question about any town in the Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland County area, you're going to get that answer.

Get our free mobile app

People that don't have a Panera Bread want a Panera Bread!

In our radio station offices on Tilton Road in Northfield, the closest Panera Bread to our location is in Sicklerville. According to Google Maps, that's 38 minutes away.

Hold on, though, because a new Panera Bread is being built closer - on Route 72 in Manahawkin. That's a 32 minute drive. (OK closer, but not that much closer....)

(For me personally, though, I go to Manahwakin more often than I go to Sickelerville, so maybe that makes it seem closer.)

According to TapintoStafford/LBI, construction of the Panera Bread - and a Chick-fil-A - are both underway on Route 72 near the KFC. I was at the location recently and the Chick-fil-A is much further along in the construction process than the Chick-fil-A.

So, back to the Mays Landing area - the cry remains to Panera Bread - can we be next?

Certainly there are dozens or even hundreds of factors that corporations use before deciding to build a new location - or to allow a franchisee to build a new location, Whatever those factors happen to be, we hope that our immediate area starts qualifying.

If it was only based on "hometown desire", I think we'd be seeing that "coming soon" sign, well, coming soon.

Fingers crossed!

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.

14 Restaurant Ideas for that Empty Lot on Tilton Road in Northfield For whatever reason, South Jersey seems to lack many chain restaurants that are commonplace in practically every other part of the state. Here's how we can change that...