A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon.

38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing a weapon and prior drug convictions.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger's office says Parker was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in prison.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the prison term, Parker was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and fined $5,000.

Previous coverage

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children