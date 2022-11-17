First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway.

Get our free mobile app

As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State.

Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority board unanimously approved a 3-percent increase in tolls on the Parkway and Turnpike.

Following suit, the South Jersey Transportation Authority's new budget, which was approved Wednesday, calls for a similar hike.

As reported by NJ.com, the mainline toll plaza in Mays Landing, formerly known as "the dollar toll" for when it cost a buck back in the day, will increase from $4.40 to $4.55.

Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Google Maps Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Further east, the Pleasantville Toll Plaza will cost a nickel more at $1.35 per passage.

Tolls at the on and off-ramps will also be increasing and drivers with EZ-Pass will continue to save a few pennies.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Motorists driving from the 42 Freeway in Turnersville to Atlantic City will spend nearly $12 for the round trip beginning January 1st.

17 Things You Likely Don't Know About the Garden State Parkway You probably drive on the Garden State Parkway all of the time, but how much do you know about one of the busiest roads in New Jersey?