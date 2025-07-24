If you’ve driven into Atlantic City lately, you know that final stretch from the Black Horse Pike to Albany Avenue near Bader Field can sometimes get a bit dicey.

But, what went down earlier this week? Next level.

Right before the first light at West End Avenue (were it meets up with Albany), two drivers got into it hard. It started somewhere along the right side of the road, but before anyone knew it, both drivers were out of their vehicles. Based on the now-viral video, it looked like they were getting aggressive.

What exactly sparked the road rage incident is still unclear, but it didn’t take long before the whole thing was captured on camera, and yes, it went viral within hours.

New Jersey Drivers Are Fed Up And Fired Up

Turns out, this isn’t a one-off situation. A recent study by Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey surveyed over 1,000 licensed NJ drivers (all of whom drive at least once a week), and the results are kind of terrifying…

- 99% witnessed at least one road rage incident

- 96% saw drivers ignoring speed limits on major highways

- 89% watched people change lanes without signaling

- 59% witnessed rude gestures

- 35% admitted to feeling “uncontrollable anger” while driving

- 11% actually witnessed physical altercations

Yikes.

NJ Drivers HAVE To Do Better

Whether it’s stress, traffic, or just a bad day, it’s way too easy to let things boil over when you're behind the wheel. But, getting out of your car in a heated moment? That’s dangerous, both for you AND everyone around you.

Atlantic City is supposed a destination. It shouldn’t always be a battleground. Whatever you do, don’t let someone else’s bad driving steal your peace. Check out the video for yourself below:

