Pedestrian Critical After Being Hit By Car on BHP, Atlantic City

A pedestrian was hit by a car late Wednesday on the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic City.

According to 6ABC, a pedestrian was hit by a car on Rt. 40 eastbound in Atlantic City, near the Atlantic City Expressway at about 11:30 pm Wednesday. The report says that the pedestrian was on the highway for some reason when the crash occurred.

Police closed down the Black Horse Pike in the area after the crash. Authorities are trying to determine why the pedestrian was on the road.

No identification has been given yet concerning the pedestrian or the person driving the car.

