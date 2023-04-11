Pennsylvania Boy Dies; Mother’s SUV Found In Cape May, N.J.

The Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Horsham Police Chief Scott Fida have jointly announced the death of an 11-year-old boy, who was found deceased by his father.

“At 7:06 a.m., April 11, 2023, Horsham Police responded to a home in the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham Township after the boy's father, Daniel Whitehead, found his son dead and called 911. Police arrived to find Matthew Whitehead dead in the bed in the master bedroom, where he had spent the night with his mother, Ruth Whitehead-Dirienzo,” according to Steele’s public release.

The featured photo above and also pictured below was taken by Cape May New Jersey’s John Cooke, who advised me of this tragic incident.

Steele has confirmed that a joint investigation into the boy's death was conducted by the Montgomery County Detectives and Horsham Police.

According to Steele, “the father told police that when he awoke this morning, he noticed the master bedroom door was locked and his wife's black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage.”

Steele also confirmed that as the police were at the family home, the Cape May, New Jersey Police Department found the wife's SUV.

It was found partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue in Cape May. Cooke’s photo was taken just after the SUV was pulled from the water.

A little while thereafter, Whitehead-Dirienzo was located by the Wildwood Crest Police, according to Steele.

Steele has advised that the cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

No charges have been filed at this time.

SOURCE : Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

