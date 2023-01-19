What's better than a local bar to watch the Eagles beat the Giants on Saturday? A TOTALLY Philadelphia Eagles pop-up bar!

Leave it to Tinsel in Center City Philly to transform into the most festive space we've ever seen to watch a football game. Think of this version of Tinsel as a giant Eagles altar where you can congregate with other Birds fans to celebrate your love for the team and root them on in Saturday's playoff game.

What It Is

Tinsel Takes Flight! It's the space's first-ever non-holiday theme. Basically, this pop-up bar is every Philadelphia Eagles fan's dream sanctuary. Not a man cave but a FAN cave! It's GOTTA bring the Birds good luck!

tinselphilly/Instagram tinselphilly/Instagram loading...

Where to Find It

Tinsel is located at 116 S 12th St, Philadelphia.

Get our free mobile app

What's Going on There

Surrounded by green everywhere you look and tons of Eagles decorations and memorabilia, treat yourself to 'gameday' ready cocktails, seasonal canned and draft beers, and keepsake glassware.

When to Go

Tinsel Takes Flight is now open! Monday- Friday 4 pm, Sat & Sun 12 pm. Hopefully, the Eagles get by the NY Giants this weekend so that this pop-up bar has a reason to stay open allllllll the wayyyyy through Super Bowl Sunday!

P.S. Don't let us here about any Giants fans starting any shi*t here, lol.

The Best NJ Spots For Singles to Spend Valentine's Day If you find yourself single this Valentine's Day, you can still have fun at these NJ spots.

Danger Zone: What It's Really Like to Fly in an F-16 Fighter Jet Just before the 2017 Atlantic City Air Show, I got the ride of my life in an actual F-16 fighter jet. Here's what it's really like to experience that kind of high.