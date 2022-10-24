This holiday season, Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new Christmas album to add to their collection, thanks to three of the team's power players.

I have never loved offensive center Jason Kelce, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson more, lol.

The three Eagles players are part of the only undefeated team left in the NFL at the moment. That alone deserves praise, but so does the trio recording a Christmas album to benefit a worthy cause, 6abc.com reports.

Enter the 'Philly Special Christmas'. It's coming soon to make a very merry Eagles holiday season, especially for the upcoming Children's Crisis Treatment Center's annual toy drive which will receive proceeds from the new album.

The limited-edition 'Philly Special Christmas' arrives December 23rd! You can order digitally starting October 29th, according to Jason Kelce's official Instagram. If you're hoping to get your hands on a vinyl, presales reportedly begin a month in advance on November 23rd. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse below!

I can't wait to spin this all Christmas Day!

