Here&#8217;s How To Leave The Eagles A Voicemail To Cheer Them Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Waking up this morning feels pretty great knowing that our Birds are headed to another Super Bowl! Fly, Eagles, Fly!

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly proved their worth when they took on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. Birds fans were fired up all over South Jersey, Philadelphia, and beyond.

Philly-born celebrities from Kevin Hart to Bradley Cooper made appearances at the Eagles game on Sunday. Everybody in that building didn't leave unfulfilled after that win. 55-23 Birds! WHAT A GAME!

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
loading...

Leave The Birds A Voicemail

It's official: The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to New Orleans to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The game goes down Sunday, February 9th and will feature Kendrick Lamar with SZA during halftime.

This will be a repeat of the Super Bowl two years ago when Jason Kelce was still an Eagle. He's since retired, but his brother, Travis Kelce, still plays for the Chiefs. Will the Chiefs walk with a 3-peat win? Time will tell.

What are the Birds are looking for from you, the fan, in the meantime? Words of encouragement. They want you to send them good luck messages in the form of a voicemail.


via GIPHY

The Eagles have teamed up with Visit Philadelphia for what they're calling "Bird Calls". Give them a call on the hotline (267-352-4496) to wish them the best of luck down in New Orleans! What the Birds need now is our support, more than anything; our prayers and good wishes for the game.

I don't know about you, but I've got the utmost faith in this team. They're a solid unit with some really great guys playing on that field. Make sure you let them know that you're rooting for them!

GO BIRDS!

