Almost Like Being Jalen Hurts: Someone in Philadelphia, PA, Just Won $2M Playing the Lottery
Someone in Philadelphia just won $2 million playing the lottery.
Of course, this news comes just hours after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a 5-year contract extension for $255 million, making him the richest NFL player ever.
We're not downplaying that big lottery win, just putting things in perspective.
Anyway, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Sunday, April 16th drawing matched all five balls drawn to win a cool $2 million.
The winning numbers were 3, 9, 10, 18, and 25.
The winning ticket was sold at Fishtown Market at 2328 East Norris St. For their efforts, that store earned a $10,000 bonus.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call (800) 692-7481.