One of the most popular sports figures and two players from one of the Phillies most popular teams will be on the Ocean City boardwalk this Thursday, June 16.

The Phillie Phanatic will be on hand, attempting to make pizza and he is bringing friends.

In honor of “Phillies Day at Manco & Manco” the 9th Street and the Boardwalk location in Ocean City will get a visit from the Phanatic, along with Phillies Ballgirls, and two members of the Phillies popular 1993 National League championship team, Milt Thompson, as well as pitcher Tommy Greene will be on hand from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

If you want to see the Phanatic, he will be there at 6:00 p.m. with Thompson and Greene there from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Greene is a weekly guest on 97.3 ESPN's "Locker Room with Billy Schweim" in a segment called On the mound with Tommy Greene, every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

The Phanatic will attempt to make a pizza fresh in front of the customers.

Part of the proceeds from this special event will benefit Phillies Charities, Inc.

Manco & Manco is available this season in Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park.