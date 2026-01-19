"A watched pot never boils" is and old proverb that still is used today.

A more modern day saying might be, "An anticipated local restaurant seems to take forever to open."

That's the case of an upcoming local restaurant. It seems we've been waiting forever for this place to open!

READ MORE: Top 10 Redneck Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: This Margate Restaurant Has Great Views and Great Food!

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Dooney's Pub in Egg Harbor Township Getting Ready to Open

In April 2024, the 60-plus-year-old Tilton Inn closed its doors forever.

The mainstay on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township was eventually sold to the owners of Dooney's Pub, with locations in Delran and Voorhees.

Folks at Dooney's have been working on construction of the new restaurant for some time, and a small fire apparently resulted in a big delay. Now, though, it appears everything is on track for a February opening.

An exact date hasn't been available, but Dooney's has recently updated their website to indicate a February opening is now taking place.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What Can We Expect from Dooney's Pub?

Dooney's presents themselves as a typical American/Irish pub, with "fresh food with an Irish flare, in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Expect fun events and entertainment, as well as food and drink. You can check their menu out online.

A big shout-out and welcome to Dooney's Pub!

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly